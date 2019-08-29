Rahul Gandhi’s mindset changed after contesting election from Wayanad,says BJP

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said Pakistan has used Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark about the situation in Kashmir in a petition to the UN.Javadekar sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi and Congress saying that he had insulted the people of India.

In the middle of his diatribe against Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javadekar made a cryptic remark about Rahul Gandhi being elected from Wayanad in Kerala this Lok Sabha election.

“Mujhe lagta hai ki Wayanad se jeete toh soch bhi badli (I feel that his mindset changed when he was elected from Wayanad)” Prakash Javadekar said in his press conference.

As reporters asked Javadekar what he meant by his remark, the Union minister refused to clarify.