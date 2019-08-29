Sena bats for PoK’s liberation like Bangladesh

Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on today asked for the India must intervene and liberate Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Pakistan. The Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece asserted that India should help people of PoK like Indian government done in the case of Bangladesh in 1965.

“There are several provinces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir which should be included in India. Pakistanis cannot stop people residing there on gunpoint. India will have to intervene to end atrocities there. The way Indian Army had to take action against East Pakistan earlier and Bangladesh was created, similar thing needs to be done in the matter of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” the editorial in ‘Saamana’ stated.