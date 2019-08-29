Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in red

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in red today. Both the domestic indices ended in loss due to selling pressure due to expiry of futures and option contracts for the month of August.

The BSE Sensex closed trading at 37,069 points registering a loss of 382 points or 1.02%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 10,948 slipping down by 97 points or 0.89%.

The top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, Vedanta, NTPC, ONGC, Infosys, JSW Steel, Indian oil, GAIL, Eicher Motors and Coal india.

The top losers in the market were SBI, Yes Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank,Kotak Bank,ITC, Reliance Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors .