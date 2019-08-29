Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan’s new Hindi movie ‘Zoya Factor’ released: video

The trailer of yet to release Bollywood film ‘Zoya Factor’ has been released today. Young Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan plays the male lead in the film directed by Abhishek Sharma. Sonam Kapoor plays the female lead in the film.

The film bankrolled by Arathi Shetty, Pooja Shetty and Fox Star Studios is based on the book ‘Zoya Factor’ written by Anuja Chauhan in 2008.

Sonam will play the role of Zoya in the film and Dulquer will play the role of Nikhil Khode the Indian cricket team captain in the film. This is the second bollywood film of Dulquer.

The film also has Sanjay kapoor, Angad Bedi in crucial roles.The film is based on Zoya who turns out be India’s ‘lucky charm’ during cricket world cup in 2011.