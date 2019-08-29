Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro : Price and Features

Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro launched today. Considering the price it can be said that the Redmi Note 8 Pro price will be close to the price of Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Redmi Note 7 Pro sells for starting price of Rs 13,999 in India. Rumours and leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come in two configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 8GB + 128GB of internal storage.

To recollect past leaks suggested that the price of Redmi Note 8 Pro will start from RMB 1,799 that roughly translates to around Rs 18,000. According to leaks, this price is for the 6GB RAM model of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The leaks further suggest that the 8GB RAM model of the Redmi Note 8 Pro will cost RMB 2,099 — roughly translates to around Rs 21,000.

The Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch dot notch display, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a slightly bigger 6.53-inch screen. Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will have four cameras at the back. However, the Redmi Note 8 will have a 48MP primary sensor compared to 64MP primary camera on Redmi Note 8 Pro. The other three cameras on Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the same, including a combination of 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and a fourth 2MP camera for portrait.