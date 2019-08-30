“A Chance to Fight in My Name”: See What Sandeepananda Giri Said About Sabarimala Issue

Yesterday, While speaking to media, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that the party has always been with believers and devotees, but also added that he will not change the stand on Sabarimala issue. The workers of left have been making a door-to-door campaign trying to fix the wounds in the minds of the devotees, that happened following the state government’s bullish attempts to implement the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala young women entry. Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement, in a way, undo the work they had done.

n Sabarimala issue, there is no change in the stand. We are committed to executing Supreme Court orders. If the Supreme Court changes its order, we will change our stand,” Pinarayi Vijayan said yesterday.

Sandeepananda Giri, a pro left saint, has weighed in on the issue now. Although he did not mention anything about the statement of the Chief Minister, his timing of this Facebook post raises doubts if he was responding to C.M’s statement.

Sandeepananda Giri said this is a chance to fight in Lord Ayyappa’s name. He also seemed to have taken a dig at a popular Malayalam News channel, by quoting their tag line. Check out his two recent Facebook posts and decide.