Actress shares mobile number on social media; Asks to message her

An actress has shared her personal phone number on her social media handle asked her fans to message her. Hollywood actress Kerry Washington has shared her phone number on Twitter and Instagram.

“It’s 718-400-7118, shout-out to the boogie-down Bronx” washington said a video posted on her twitter page. On her Instagram page she has written the phone number on a mirror with a lipstick.

” Hey, you guys. So you know how private I am, but I am going to to do something crazy. I am going to give you my phone number, which I know sounds insane, but you know I posted about this last week. I have been missing that TGIT love”, she said in the video.

In case you were planning on texting to ask…. 718-400-7118 pic.twitter.com/JnRusWwibq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 30, 2019

“We used to come together every Thursday night at the same time and same place, and I would know where you were, you would know where I was, and we would talk about stuff that really mattered to us and kind of be in a community together, the actress said.

You guys. This is nuts!!!! So many texts. Forgive me if I didn’t get to everybody today. But I’m soooooooo happy you texted. This is CRAZY exciting. AND YES ITS REALLY ME pic.twitter.com/l6kYuzRk4k — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2019

The actress who is aged 42 also promised to share special content and sneak pictures with those who contacted her.