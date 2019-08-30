Cheating in PSC Exams: Here is What HighCourt Said

Kerala Highcourt has ordered an investigation on all PSC appointments made recently. The court was speaking after dismissing the bail petition of the fourth culprit in the PSC Exam fraud case.

Court said PSC’s trustworthiness is being questioned and all the recent incidents that came up is shocking. The incidents of cheating have caused people to lose their faith in PSC. “Therefore, investigative agencies and PSC should do all that is possible to win the faith of people again by an independent and honest inquiry,” said the Court.