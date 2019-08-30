Commodity Market: Gold, silver price declines

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver has declined today. The price of gold was declined by Rs.500.

In international market, spot gold was selling at a lower price of $.1526.80 per ounce. Meanwhile the price of silver was up and was trading at $.18.52 per ounce.

In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% purity reduced by Rs.500 to Rs.39,720 per 10 gram. While the price of gold of 99.5T purity slipped by Rs.520 to Rs.39,530 per 10 gram. The price of sovereign gold also slipped down by Rs.100 to Rs.30,100 per 8 gram.

In India the price of silver declined by Rs.450 to Rs.48,600 a kilo. The weekly based delivery of silver declined by Rs.440 to Rs.46,790 a kilo. Silver coins also traded lower by Rs.1000 at Rs. 100,000 for buying and Rs.1,01,000 for selling of 100 coins.