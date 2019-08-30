Hindu locals take care of this abandoned Muslim mosque ; Video

Setting a perfect example of communal harmony in the country, a group of Hindu locals take care of a Muslim Mosque.

Nalanda: Hindu residents of Mari village take care of a mosque & play azaan with the help of pen-drive; say, "It's a very old mosque. There are no Muslim residents here now. So Hindus take care of the mosque. After a wedding, newly-weds come here first to take blessings". #Bihar pic.twitter.com/xKXBuAST2G — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

The villagers of Mari in Nalanda district in Bihar has shown the world this perfect model of communal harmony. The Hindu residents of the village take care of the old mosque as there is not Muslims in the village. The Muslim population in the village has slowly faded out and there is no one left to take care of the Mosque.

They also play ‘asaan’ with the help of a pen-drive. After wedding the newly-wed hindu couples come to the mosque first and take blessings. The villagers maintain the mosque clean by painting the walls, sweeping and mopping the premises.