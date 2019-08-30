Indian AirForce plans to buy 33 MiG-29, Sukhoi 30 fighter jets

Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking to acquire 33 new combat aircraft including 21 MiG-29s and 12 Sukhoi 30s.

According to a ANI report, IAF is pushing a proposal for these aircraft to boost its fighter squadron strength. The proposal is likely to be taken up before a high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry in the next few weeks, the report said quoting government sources.

The 12 Su-30 MKIs are being planned to be inducted for replacing the number of aircraft lost by the Air Force in different accidents, they said.

The 12 additional Sukhois will help the Indian Air Force to maintain its fleet of 272 Su-30MKI fighters.

India had placed orders for 272 Su-30 fighter jets over a period of 10-15 years in different batches and senior officers feel that the number of planes acquired so far would be enough for the service’s heavy-weight aircraft requirement.

The 21 MiG 29s that the Indian Air Force is planning to acquire are from Russia which has offered to sell these planes to help the Air Force to meet its requirement of new fighters.

Meanwhile, India and France held NSA-level talks on Thursday. The discussion related to sell 36 more Rafale fighter jets to India, was one of expected topics.