‘Is it an advertisement for condom’: Social media asks after watching the teaser of ‘RDX’: watch teaser

Netizens has come with severe criticism on social media against the yet to release Telugu film ‘RDX’. Social media users raised criticism after the teaser of the film was released. The film starring Payal Rajput and Tejas Kancherla is filled with a lot of intimate and hot scenes.

In the teaser the word ‘safety’ is used many times. Also the teaser gives the message for using condoms while having sexual intercourse. Social media raises the question that is it is an advertisement for condoms.

The film directed by Shankar Bhanu has given an ‘A’ ‘Certificate. Naresh , Nagineedu, Aditya Menon, Amani, Tulasi and Aishwarya play crucial roles in the film. The film is penned by Shankar Bahanu itself.