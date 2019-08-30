Man to walk free after 36 years jail term for just a petty crime

A man who was sentenced to life in prison for stealing just 50 dollars can walk to freedom after 36 years as his term was reduced by acourt.

Alvin Kennard was aged 22 when he stole 50.75 US dollar from a bakery in Alabama in 1983. He was sentenced life imprisonment by a court. He was freed from jail after spending around 36 years in jail and now he is aged 58 years. 50.75 US dollar worth around 930 Indian rupees in 1983 and now it worth around Rs.3638.

he was freed from jail after a judge has sentenced him on the crime. He was jailed for first-degree robbery. And sentenced for life imprisonment without a parole under the ‘three strikes law’ in Alabama. He was earlier charged with burglary and garland larceny in 1979. This made him eligible to be sentenced under the act

If he had sentenced today for the same crime he would have been receiving just 10 year jail term with parole.

His family has welcomed the verdict of court with cheers. Kennard who has spent his 36 years in life in the William.E.Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has plans to live with his family and to work in carpentry.