Mumbai court summons Rahul Gandhi

The Girgaum Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai has issued a summons to former AICC president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case against him. The court on August 28 issued a summons directing Rahul Gandhi to appear in person or through a lawyer on October 3.

The defamation case was filed by Mahesh Shrishrimal in September last for for Rahul Gandhi’s tweet against Prime Minister Narendra modi in which he called Modi as ‘commander -in -thief’.

” To Rahul Rajiv Gandhi, your attendance is necessary to a charge under section 500 of the IPC.You are hereby directed to appear in person or by a pleader before the court on October 3, 2019″, said the summons.

IPC 500 deals with the cases of defamation and entails punishment with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

Rahul Gandhi on a tweet related to Rafale jet deal has called Narendra Modi ‘Commander-in-thief in last year.