Rahul Gandhi national level shooting champion, Aikido Black-belt ; Congress shares pics

Pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaging in Aikido have already done the rounds online earlier, Congress’ latest revelation may come as a new revelation to the people of India as they learn that Rahul Gandhi is a black belt holder in the Japenese martial art form, and also a certified national level shooting champion.

INC took to their Instagram handles to post a few pictures of Rahul Gandhi practicing the martial art form and the certificate awarded to Rahul Gandhi from the National Rifle Association of India awarding him the fourth position for participating in the National Shooting Championship competition in the year 1988-89.

Here are the pictures revealed by the Congress: