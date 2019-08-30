Redmi to launch the cheapest TV; You won’t believe the price of this 70-inch TV

Chinese Smartphone giant Xiaomi is all set to launch a 70-inch 4K TV with a unbelievable price of 3799 Yuan ( Rs.38,000). It is supposed that the company which has a considerable market share in Indian smartphone market will launch the TV in Indian market also.

The TV will be launched alongside with Redmi Note 8 series that includes Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi note 8 Pro. And this TV will be the cheapest 70-inch TV in the market.

As per Xiaomi, the new screen is 60% larger than 55-inch TV. The TV has 3 HDMi ports, 2 USB ports, Amlogic SoC, dual band WiFi, 4K HDR screen and Dolby audio. The Redmi TV has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory and can use phone scan codes for projecting content faster.