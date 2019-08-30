This Hilarious Spelling Mistake in an SFI Banner Goes Viral on Social Media

Students Federation of India(SFI) has been under a lot of criticisms lately. From the incident of a student being stabbed inside the University College Campus to their leaders cheating in the PSC exams, they have been trying hard to defend their position. A banner of SFI, made to prove a point in their favour, is now going viral for a completely different reason.

ALSO READ: SFI-KSU clash at Thiruvananthapuram Law College

“When you try to criticize us and belittle us, we will become the voice of the students. Vote for SFI” is what the banner says(pic below). But when they wrote the banner, they made a hilarious spelling mistake. Instead of Vidyardhi, the Malayalam word for student, they wrote Vidyaarti, that completely changes its meaning.

We are not sure exactly when this banner came up. It could well be a bit old, but it is being trolled widely on social media.