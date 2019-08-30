U.S Report Speaks Out a Truth that Pakistan Hates to Admit. Know What it is

Pakistan doesn’t like it, but the whole world reckons it is true. The government in Pakistan is controlled by the Pak Army. Any leader who tries to go past the restrictions set by the army will face the wrath of the force. Its a truth that the Pak Govt hates to admit, but a U.S report has stated it.

The report prepared for US lawmakers by the bipartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS) says Pakistani military has retained the dominant influence over foreign and security policies of the country. The analysis also says that Pakistan’s ISI had manipulated politics to remove Nawas Sharif.

“Most analysts see Pakistan’s military establishment continuing to retain dominant influence over foreign and security policies,” said CRS.

The Congressional Research Service is an independent research wing of the US Congress, which prepares periodic reports on issues of interest for lawmakers.