“We Want to Live” Women OverPowers Left Supporters. Watch Video

Muthoot Finance, Kerala-based financial services company, a leading firm in offering loans against gold, sent an internal message to its employees on Wednesday (28 August)that the company would be forced to shut some of its branches in Kerala.

Muthoot seems to be the latest victim of trade unionism in Kerala. The financial service company which has about 3000 employees in its payroll and at least 450 of them owe allegiance to the Non-Banking and Private Finance Employees Association (NBPFEA). This association is affiliated to the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the worker’s arm of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). It is these 450 employees who have been under strike for almost a week now, demanding a revision in their salary.

A few videos have popped up in social media where Left supporters are stopping the women employees from entering the office, but strong defiance from the women see them eventually losing it. Here are a couple of videos. We are not sure about the authenticity of the videos or from which branch of Muthoot the incidents are.