West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh allegedly attacked by mob

BJP chief Dilip Gosh was attacked by a group of people on Friday morning. The incident happened early morning when Ghosh stepped out for a morning walk in Lake Town area near his residence.

Dilip Ghosh was also scheduled to attend a ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ meet in Lake Town. He was suddenly surrounded by a mob who allegedly attacked him. The BJP has claimed the men belonged to the TMC.

Dilip Ghosh was later escorted by the BJP supporters out of the venue.

The BJP leader had earlier stirred controversy with his “beat TMC men” remark. Two days ago, Dilip Ghosh instructed BJP workers to beat up TMC workers and even police personnel if attacked.

“Let me warn them, be it TMC leaders or their chamcha police officers, no one will be spared. Let me make it clear, if you do not hit back you will not be considered a BJP worker. Be it police or the TMC, bash them…I will deal with it, it is my responsibility,” Ghosh had told a gathering of BJP workers in Mecheda.