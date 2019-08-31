Shashi Tharoor Takes Up P.M Modi’s Language Challenge. Here is the First Word he Tweeted

PM Modi had suggested that all Indians learn one word a day in any Indian language as a “departure from Hindi dominance” in the country.

“We can simply start with publishing one word in 10 to 12 different languages spoken across the country. In a year, a person can learn over 300 new words in different languages,” PM Modi said.

Shashi Tharoor, recently in news for his ‘Modi Praise’ and an eloquent English speaker, responded to the Prime Minister’s call soon and tweeted the word ‘Pluralism’ in English, Hindi, and Malayalam. Here are the tweets he made: