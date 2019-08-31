Shashi Tharoor Takes Up P.M Modi’s Language Challenge. Here is the First Word he Tweeted

PM Modi had suggested that all Indians learn one word a day in any Indian language as a “departure from Hindi dominance” in the country.
“We can simply start with publishing one word in 10 to 12 different languages spoken across the country. In a year, a person can learn over 300 new words in different languages,” PM Modi said.
Shashi Tharoor, recently in news for his ‘Modi Praise’ and an eloquent English speaker, responded to the Prime Minister’s call soon and tweeted the word ‘Pluralism’ in English, Hindi, and Malayalam. Here are the tweets he made:
1/2 PrimeMinister
@NarendraModi
ended his speech at the #manoramanewsconclave by suggesting we all learn one new word a day from an Indian language other than our own. I welcome this departure from Hindi dominance &gladly take him up on this #LanguageChallenge.
Ok here’s part of my #LanguageChallenge: there are often better options for a particular word. Pluralism is better translated in Malayalam as ???????? (bahuswarata, many voices) than as ??????? (many things).
2/2 In response to the PM’s #LanguageChallenge, I will tweet a word daily in English, Hindi & Malayalam. Others can do this in other languages. Here is the 1st one:
Pluralism (English)
???????
bahulavaad (Hindi)
???????
bahuvachanam (Malayalam)
