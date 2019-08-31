Imran Khan Warns India About Direct Military Confrontation, See this

Pakistan P.M Imran Khan, ever since the removal of special rights from Kashmir, has been desperately trying to draw the attention of the international community to the issue. The former cricketer though so far had no success. Now, Imran has warned that if the world doesn’t involve in Kashmir issue, he will have to get closer to a “direct military confrontation” with India.

“If the world does nothing to stop the Indian assault on Kashmir and its people, there will be consequences for the whole world as two nuclear-armed states get ever closer to a direct military confrontation”, said Imran Khan. (The New York Times od-ed article)

Khan also added that India and Pakistan have to “move out of a zero-sum mindset to begin a dialogue on Kashmir.”