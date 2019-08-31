IRCTC restore service charges: Pay more for E-tickets from September 1

The rate of E-tickets booked through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC) will be cost more from September 1. The IRCTC has decided to restore the service charges from September 1 for E-tickets.

According to a order issued on August 30, the IRCTS will levy a service charge of Rs 15 per ticket for non-AC classes and Rs 30 for AC classes, including first class. Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be applicable separately. The Railway board has given permission to IRCTC to restore the service charge.

Earlier, three years ago the service charges were withdrawn for promoting digital payments. After service charges were discontinued, IRCTC saw a 26% drop in internet ticketing revenue in financial year 2016-17.