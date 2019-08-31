Man fined for driving a car with another car on roof : Video

A man was fined for driving a car with another car on the roof. The incident took place in Wales in March.

Glynder Wyn Richards aged 51 was fined by the Aberystwyth Magistrate’s court to pay a fine of $97 and $140 in court costs. He also got three penalty points on his driving licence. He was found transporting a breakdown car by balancing it on the roof of his car.

This is the moment a driver was caught with a second car balanced on top of his vehicle in Aberystwyth — Glyndwr Wyn Richards was fined £195 and given three points on his licence ?: Crown Prosecution Service pic.twitter.com/jXRlUrhJSi — PA Media (@PA) August 30, 2019

The court observed he was guilt by using a vehicle with a load likely to cause danger of injury to others. A video of Richards driving his Volkswagen Passat car with a Skoda Octavia on the roof has gone viral on social media.

He drove the car through a industrial estate in Aberystwyth , Wales. He transported the car less than 1000 feet. He later admitted in the court that the stunt was a stupid thing to do.