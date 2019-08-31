More countries announces Islamic New Year date

many more countries has officially announced the date of the Islamic New Year. Malaysia, Indonesia and Turkey has announced the date of Islamic New Year.

Both Malaysia and Indonesia will mark the holiday on September 1. Turkey will observe the Islamic New Year on August 31.

The International Astronomy Centre announced the Hijri 1in a series of tweets, after Malaysia, Indonesia and, Turkey observed Hijri.

Earlier, the Muharram 1 crescent was spotted in Jordan and Algeria. Both countries are marking beginning of the Islamic New Year today (August 30).

August 31, Saturday will be Muharram 1,1441, the first day of the Hijri new Year in UAE. The announcement was made by UAE Federal Authority For Government Human Resources. Saturday, 31,2019 is declared as a holiday.

The Saudi authorities had confirmed that crescent was spotted. As per Saudi News, Saturday, August 31 will be the first day of the Hijri New Year.