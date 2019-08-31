Mumbai court summons Rahul Gandhi over remark against PM Narendra Modi

Mumbai magistrate court summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed against him by a BJP leader over his “commander-in-thief” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi made the remark last year while talking about the Rafale fighter jet deal. He even tweeted the same.

The defamation complaint was filed by Mahesh Shrishrimal, the 43-year-old Girgaum resident and a BJP worker, in September last year. Shrishrimal claimed in his plea that Rahul Gandhi’s statements had hurt the sentiments of the Prime Minister’s supporters.

Shrishrimal handed over CDs of Rahul Gandhi’s speeches and various news articles printed at the time when the former Congress chief made the comment. Rahul Gandhi defamed the prime minister by calling him as “commander-in-thief”, Shrishrimal claimed.

The Girgaum metropolitan magistrate issued the summons on August 28 directing the Congress MP from Wayanad to appear, either in person or through his lawyer, on October 3.

“To, Rahul Rajiv Gandhi, your attendance is necessary to a charge under section 500 of the IPC. You are hereby directed to appear in person (or by a pleader) before the court on October 3, 2019,” the summon read.