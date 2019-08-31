Sandeepananda Giri Raises the Sabarimala Issue Again After Court Allowed Sitaram Yechury to Visit Kashmir

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday had reached the valley to meet ailing party MLA Yousuf Tarigami.

The court had allowed Yechury to visit Kashmir to meet his party colleague while also instructing Yechury not to use his visit for any other purpose. Sandeepananda Giri, the left-leaning saint has now used this incident to drive home a point in Sabarimala young women entry issue.

ALSO READ: “A Chance to Fight in My Name”: See What Sandeepananda Giri Said About Sabarimala Issue

If it is the responsibility of the government to take Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir after the court allowed him to visit his friend there, doesn’t state police and government has the responsibility to allow women of any age to enter Sabarimala after the court ruled so?,” he asked on Facebook.

Here is his original Facebook post