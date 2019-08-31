Shashi Tharoor spent 3 nights in Dubai with a woman journalist from Pakistan; Details inside

The Public Prosecutor in the Sunanda Pushkar death related case has informed a Delhi court that Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has spent three nights in Dubai with a female journalist from Pakistan named Meher Tarar. Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava revealed this citing a statement of of Sunanda Pushkar’s journalist friend Nalini Singh.

He read the statement of Nalini Singh. “I knew Sunanda for 3-4 years. For last one year she started sharing about her personal life. She shared her relationship with Tharoor and told me that Tharoor and Tarar spent three nights together.

“I got a call from her phone a day before her death, she was weeping that Tharoor and Tarar shared romantic messages. The message read that Tharoor would divorce Sunanda after the general elections. His family was also supportive of this decision,” the statement said.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar is currently hearing arguments in the case related to the death of Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar.