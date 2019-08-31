The new ‘Apple iPhone’ will be launched on this date

The new ‘Apple iPhone’ will be released on September 10. The new models will be launched at an event on September 10 at the Steve jobs Theater in the company’s Cupertino, California campus. The invitation is titled ‘By innovation only’ with an accompanying Apple logo.

It is expected that three models will be launched by the company. The company is expected to launch iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max and the iPhone XIR. The new models of iPhones is expected to have a triple camera and improved battery life. It is supposed that the new phones will have 5.8-inch display. ANd the new models will be thinner and lighter.