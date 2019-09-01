Article 370 : BJP to hold mass awareness campaign from today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct a mass outreach movement from September 1 to highlight the ‘significance’ of the Union government’s decision to nullify Article 370 and Article 35A among the masses.

Party leaders, including government ministers as well as its MPs and office-bearers, will hold public meetings in 35 big cities and 370 smaller towns. Nine places, including four in the Kashmir valley, have been chosen in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir for the exercise. The month-long movement will endeavour to highlight the developmental work with the people.

The party had formed a committee to carry out this campaign including Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dharamendra Pradhan and Jitendra Singh.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters on Monday that public meetings will be held in more than 400 places on the Centre’s decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, abrogate Article 370, and nullify Article 35A.

The party is in the process of finalising the details of the awareness campaign, a blueprint of which has been sent to the party’s central leadership in Delhi by BJP’s state General Secretary of organisation Sunil Bansal.