Cops allow prisoner to accompany kids to school: Video

The Ras Al Khaimah police has allowed a prisoner a special permission to accompany his children to school on the first day of the new academic year. The new move is in accordance with the UAE government’s policy to promote and guarantee family and community cohesion.

The Ras Al Khaimah police has also released a touching video on the official social media handle of the department.

The video released on Sunday, the man’s face has been blurred is seen escorted by policemen out of the prison. He is made to wear a GPS tracking bracelet. Then he is seen packing the kids lunch and helping them to dress for school and shoes. The man who is seen wearing traditional Arabic kandora and head gear with his wife accompany the two children to school.

The children had paid their tribute and thanks to the police . The details of the prisoner has not revealed by the police.