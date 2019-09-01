Here’s a good news for BHIM UPI users

In a move to boost digital payments in small and large merchants’ transactions across the country, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has revised BHIM UPI charges for large ticket transactions.

NCPI said it ha capped the BHIM UPI merchant discount rate (MDR) for large ticket transactions at maximum Rs 100 and made it ZERO at offline merchants for transaction up to Rs 100.

According to NPCI’s notification, MDR has been revised to 0.30 percent with a maximum cap of Rs 100 per transaction. MDR is the commission charged by a bank providing infrastructure to the merchant to accept payments,

At present, MDR is capped at 0.25 percent for transactions up to Rs 2,000 while for transaction above Rs 2,000, MDR is capped 0.65 percent.