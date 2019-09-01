ISSF World CUP: Yashaswini Deswal wins gold; Secures Olympic quota

In shooting, India’s young shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal won gold in the women’s 10 meter Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. World no.1 Olena Kostevych of Ukraine claimed the silver, while Serbia’s Jasmina Milovanovic bagged the bronze.

This is the third gold medal in ISSF World CUP in RIO. Earlier Abhishek Verma and Elavenil Valarivan has secured gold medal for India.

With the win, Yashaswini has also secured an Olympic quota for India. This is the 9th olympic quota for India for 2020 Tokyo Games.

Yashaswini has joined Sanjeev Rajput, Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker as India’s other quota holders for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.