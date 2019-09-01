Motor Vehicle Act 2019 : Massive vehicle checking, Heavy fines from today

On the basis of the new amendment of the Motor Vehicle Act, the owner, whose vehicle was driven by a minor, will get three years in jail and he will have to remit a fine of Rs 25000.

The registration certificate of the vehicle will be suspended for one year. The child who drove the vehicle will be able to drive again only after he attains 25 years.

Drunk driving will cost thr driver a fine of Rs10,000 and six months in jail. If the offence is repeated, the fine will be Rs 15000 and the jail term will be two years.

The amendment brought about by the “Central government will beimpelemted from today September 1, 2019.

Helmet for pillion riders has also been made compulsory. Vehicle checking will be made into digital format.As per Road Safety Action Plan, strict vehicle checking will begin from Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha in July last had passed a bill to tighten road traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licence and imposed stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety.

It proposes Rs 10,000 fine for not giving way to emergency vehicles and Rs 10,000 for driving despite disqualification. Aggregators violating driving licences will be fined up to Rs 1 lakh.

The proposals are based on the recommendations of transport ministers from 18 states, which were vetted by a standing committee of Parliament.

The bill includes penalties in the range of Rs 1,000- Rs 2,000 for over-speeding in an LMV and medium passenger vehicle respectively.

The penalty for speeding has been increased to Rs 5,000 as against Rs 500 that was levied earlier. Driving without insurance will be punishable with Rs 2,000 fine, while driving without helmets will attract Rs 1,000 penalty and 3-month suspension of licence. The penalty earlier was Rs 1,000 and Rs100 respectively.

Traffic violations would now attract a penalty of Rs 500 in place of Rs 100 earlier, while disobedience of orders of authorities will attract a minimum penalty of Rs 2,000 in place of Rs 500 earlier.

Penalty for unauthorised use of vehicles without licence has been proposed at Rs 5,000 while those driving without licence will have to shell out the same amount and those found driving despite disqualification would be fined Rs 10,000.