News Channels or Urine and Stool Test Centres? Here is What Sandeep G Varier Said About the Fake Accusations Against RSS

The police had arrested a man on Friday on the charge of desecrating a temple near Valanchery, Malappuram district in Kerala. Ramakrishnan, 50, from Vadakkumpuram, was held by a special police team for throwing human excreta into the temple. Police also said that the man had done so with the intention of creating communal.

When the police caught the accused, the online wing of the CPI(M) party channel led by Chief Minister’s media advisor and another major left-leaning Malayalam channel had tried to spread news that it was an RSS worker who did this act. But soon the police itself rejected the claims and made it crystal clear that the accused has no relation with the RSS BJP or any of its affiliated organizations.

BJP leader Sandeep G Varier, in a Facebook post, has now responded to the situation. Taking a dig at the news channels for peddling fake news, Sandeep said that these news channels should have a board in front of their office that says “Urine and Stool Test Centre”.

These people who can correctly say that it is a BJP worker’s stool should start running a medical lab. If possible, make Thrithala MLA Balram its chief technician,” he said. (Original Fb post below)