Rohit Sarma Hates K.L Rahul? This Post Will Make You Think So

There was news of star batsman Rohit Sarma having some issues with Indian captain Virat Kohli. While both the players have dismissed such rumors, here is something that suggests Sarma is having some problems with K.L Rahul. Rohit Sarma has liked a post on social media which is taking a dig at K.L Rahul.

“Averaging just 35 in Test Cricket, But for Many Indians, he is a Bradman,” says the post about Rahul while adding that Rohit Sharma averages 40 in Test cricket and also has an average of 70 in last two years in test cricket. Rohit Sarma has liked this post. Check this out.

It seems like Rohit does not like Kohli persisting with Rahul despite no real returns. Rohit Sarma has an exceptional test record in home conditions but his figures cut a sorry picture in overseas conditions.

At home, Rohit has an average of 85.44, having scored 769 runs with three centuries. In 18 Tests outside India, the number dips to 816 runs at a dismal average of 26.72. Sharma has only been preferred as a middle-order batsman in test cricket where Rahul is preferred as an opener. With Hanuma Vihari getting better in that middle order, a comeback is going to be tough for Rohit.