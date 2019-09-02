9 Killed in air-ambulance crash: Video

Nine people were killed as an air-ambulance crashed near Manila the capital city of Philippines. The accident occured at Miramonte Village in Calamba city on Sunday.

ACTUAL PLANE CRASH FOOTAGE WATCH: A netizen was able to capture the actual crash of a medical evacuation aircraft at a resort in Calamba, Laguna on Sunday. (Video courtesy of Norman Capuchino) pic.twitter.com/De5p769psi — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) September 1, 2019

Seven passengers and two crew were aboard of the flight. Two pilots, two nurses, a doctor, a patient, patient’s wife and two others. Two persons on the ground were also injured when the flight went down.

IN PHOTOS: Authorities attended to the area where a medical evacuation aircraft crashed at around 3PM on Sunday. Three were confirmed dead. pic.twitter.com/EDwpjpwsxc — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) September 1, 2019

As per the Civil Aviation Authority, the light plane was a medical evacuation flight and it disappeared from the radar. The reason for this is not known. The plane was supposed to land in manila.

PLANE CRASHED IN LAGUNA WATCH: A private plane has crashed at Miramonte Village in Brgy. Pansol, Calamba, Laguna. (POSO chief Jeffrey Rodriguez/Facebook live) pic.twitter.com/2I3DOzEZMj — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) September 1, 2019

The rescue team has recovered the nine bodies of the deceased.