9 Killed in air-ambulance crash: Video

Sep 2, 2019, 08:48 am IST
Nine people were killed as an air-ambulance crashed near Manila the capital city of Philippines. The accident occured at Miramonte Village in Calamba city on Sunday.

Seven passengers and two crew were aboard of the flight. Two pilots, two nurses, a doctor, a patient,  patient’s wife and two others. Two persons on the ground were also injured when the flight went down.

As per the Civil Aviation Authority, the light plane was a medical evacuation flight and it disappeared from the radar. The reason for this is not known. The plane was supposed to land in manila.

The rescue team has recovered the nine bodies of the deceased.

