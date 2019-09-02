Chances of Heavy Rain: Alert issued to these Districts in Kerala

India Meteorological Department has issued a warning to the state of Kerala about a heavy downpour till Friday. A yellow alert has been issued in certain districts already. Here are the details:

Yellow alert on September 3 at Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargode.

Yellow Alert on September 4 at Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki,Malappuram, Kozhikode,Kannur,Kasargode.

Yellow Alert on September 5 at Kozhikode and Kannur.

Yellow Alert on September 6 at Kozhikode,Kannur,Kasargode.

IMD has also warned that there will be isolated showers in many parts and that people should be vigilant.