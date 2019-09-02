Indian Air Force Chief fly MiG-21 together with Abhinandan Varthaman: Video

indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal B.S.Dhanoa has flyied together the ‘Balakot hero’ Abhinandan Varthaman.

Air Chief Marshal B.S.Dhanoa and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on today flew together in a MiG-21 fighter aircraft from the Pathankot Airbase.

#WATCH IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flew a sortie with Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman at Air Force Station Pathankot today in a MiG-21 trainer. It's the last sortie flown by IAF Chief in a fighter aircraft before retirement.They took off around 1130 hrs for a 30 min sortie. pic.twitter.com/retSoI3EVl — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Dhanoa ia MiG-21 pilot and has flown the fighter aircraft during the Kargil war in 1999. He was the commander of 17 Squadron during the Kargil war.

Abhinandan Varthaman, who was honoured by the country by Vir Chakra award for his valour during Balakot airstrike. Abhinandan Varthaman was shot down by the Pakistani F-16 jet during the balakot airstrike on February 27. He has flown a MiG-21 Bison fighter into Pakistan occupied kashmir. He resumed the flying operations on August 23.