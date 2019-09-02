Indian Railway earned this whopping amount through ‘tatkal reservation’ in last four years

Indian Railway has earned a whopping amount as revenue through the ‘Tatkal Reservations’. The Indian Railway has earned around Rs.25,392 crore rupees in the last four year from the last minute passengers who opt Tatkal reservations.

This was revealed by a Right To Information document. Railway earned 21,530 crore rupees from Tatkal tickets in the period between 2016 to 2019. And earned 3862 crore rupees from selling premium Tatkal tickets.

The Tatkal Reservation was introduced by railway in selected trains in 197. The reservation system was launched to accommodate the last minute passengers. The reservation system was extended to all trains on 2004.

The Tatkal ticket charges are fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10% of basic fare for second class and 30% of basic fare for all other classes .

Under the premium Tatkal, 50% of tatkal quota tickets are sold using the dynamic fare system. The premium Tatkal was introduced in 2014 in selected trains.