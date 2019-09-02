‘India’s action unacceptable’ says Democrat party Senator: Video

Bernie Sanders, the US senator from Democrat party and a presidential contender has said that he is deeply concerned about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged the US government to support the UN backed peaceful resolution in jammu and Kashmir.

” The communications blockade must be lifted immediately and the US government must speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian law and in support of UN backed peaceful resolution that supports the will of Kashmiri peaceful”, said the Democrat party leader.

"India’s action [in Kashmir] is unacceptable and the communications blockade must be lifted immediately, and the US government must be speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian live and in support of a UN backed peaceful resolution" @BernieSanders #isnacon pic.twitter.com/PrvgYzfqPs — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) August 31, 2019

Earlier the US government has backed India government’s decision to abrogate the special status of jammu and Kashmir. US [president Donald Trump has discussed the Kashmir issue with indian Prime Minister narendra Modi on the sidelines of G7 summit at France.