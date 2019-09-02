It Was a Golden Duck Day in Cricket Yesterday. Do You Know Why? Check this Out

It was a busy day in World Cricket day yesterday(September 1). There are tournaments progressing in different parts of the world, but there was something bizarre happening too. Guess what, yesterday alone, there were six golden ducks, a silver duck and a diamond duck combined across all matches in World Cricket. The interesting part is that it was not tail-enders who were getting dismissed like that, but there were some big names like Virat Kohli and Colin Munro who was dismissed first ball.

Kohli suffered his fourth golden duck in his Test career as he poked at a full-length delivery from Kemar Roach to be caught by the keeper. Colin Munro was cleaned up by a Malinga yorker, something that the slinger Malinga is known best for.

Women’s Cricket Super League tournament at County Ground in Hove also saw some ducks. There were two golden ducks from Lucy Higham and Kirstie Gordon in the match between Loughborough Lightning and Southern Vipers. There was also a silver duck(faced two balls) in the same match as Tammy Beaumont ran Joanne Gardner out.

In another match, between Southern Vipers and Western Storm, Maia Boucher was run-out for a diamond duck(without facing a ball). Also, Smriti Mandhana was dismissed first ball and Sophie Luff was dismissed by Amanda Wellington for a first-ball duck.

With all these incidents happening on the same day, September 1 could well be known as the Golden duck day!