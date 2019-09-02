Kashmir Issue: Pakistani leader sings ‘ Saare Jahan Se Achchha’; Supports India: Video

A Pakistani politician has come supporting India on Jammu and Kashmir issue. Altaf Hussain, the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement(MQM) has came backing India.

Altaf Hussain living exile in England has said that the revocation of Article 370 is an internal matter of India. He extended his support to India on a live video released on social media.

” It was the decision of the Indian government with the overwhelming support of the people of India. If Pakistan has the courage, they should also annex the PoK into Pakistan. The revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government was absolutely an internal matter of India” Altaf Hussain said. The exiled Pakistan leader also sung ‘ Sare jahan se accha’ during the video address.

#WATCH London: Founder of Pakistan’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party, Altaf Hussain sings 'Saare jahan se acha Hindustan hamara.' pic.twitter.com/4IQKYnJjfB — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

He also accused that Pakistani Army has killed the minorities in the country like ‘Mohajirs, balochs, Pashtuns, Sindhis, Hazarwalls, Gilgitts.

He also accused that the Pakistani leadership has misused and misleading the people of the country on the kashmir issue for last 72 years.