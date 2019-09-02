Onam Box-office: Four big fils to release, who will the ‘jackpot’?

onam is the biggest festival season in Kerala. And it is also the biggest season for malayalam film industry. Onam Box-office is the one of the principal revenue earning season for the Mollywood.

This year around four big films are competing in this year’s Onam. And one of the speciality of these films are these are directed by debutant directors. Although the films have some big names to show they are directed by debutant directors and this is for the first time in Mollywood.

The films which compete in this year’s Onam season are ‘Ittymaani Made In China’, ‘Love Action Drama’, ‘Brothers Day’ and ‘Finals’.

Ittymani Made in China, staring Mohanlal and Honey Rose will be hitting theaters on September 6. The film which is released after the biggest industry hit ‘Lucifer’ is directed by Gibu and Joju.

Brothers Day directed by Kalabhavan Shajon has Prithviraj in lead. The film has four female leads. The film will also hit theatres on September 6.

Finals directed by P.R.Arun has Rajisha Vijayan in the lead role is a sports film. The film will hit the screens on September 6.

Love Action Drama starring nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead role is directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan. The film will hit screens on September 13.