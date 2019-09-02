Sandeepananda Giri Wants Indian Media to Discuss this Topic. Can You Guess What It is?

Sandeepananda Giri, known widely as a supporter of the Left philosophy, is also an active critic of the right-wing politics. In the latest instance, the preacher has posed a question to media on why the issue of Indian rupee ‘falling’ is not being discussed by them. Taking to Facebook, he asked:

“Indian rupee is falling like never before. Why mainstream media refuses to discuss this serious issue”? He then also adds the exchange rate of a few other currencies with Indian rupees along with a chart of rupee’s performance against other currencies in the last five years. Take a look(original Fb post below)