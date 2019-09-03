Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick : Price and Features

Bharti Airtel has launched its new converged digital entertainment platform ‘Airtel Xstream’. Along with it we also see the launch of two more devices – ‘Airtel Xstream Stick’ and ‘Airtel Xstream Box’. The service claims to bring one of the widest entertainment catalogs. These include hundreds of satellite TV channels, OTT apps, tens of thousands of movies, songs and shows in various languages.

Not just the OTT apps and other services, Airtel also notes that the Xstream devices are future ready platform for connected homes. It will also be the IoT gateway for enabling a range of solutions for your connected home. Both the Airtel Xstream Stick and Airtel Xstream Box are priced at Rs 3,999 each.

Airtel Xstream Stick

The Airtel Xstream Stick is an Android 8.0 based OTT dongle device, which is designed for plug & play experience on any TV screen. It comes with with built-in Chromecast and is backed by a 1.6 Ghz processor. The stick remote comes with voice enabled search feature and Bluetooth 4.2.Airtel has noted that the stick comes with a single subscription plan that provides access to all digital entertainment at a one-stop destination with over 10,000 movies and shows from top OTT content partners like ZEE5, Hooq, Hoi Choi, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, ShemarooMe, Ultra and Curiosity Stream, in addition to over six million songs from Wynk Music’s library.

Airtel Xstream Box

Powered by Android 9.0, the Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box will bring satellite TV and OTT content together in one device. The Airtel Xstream Box has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and built-in Chromecast. It comes with a universal remote that features Google Assistant based voice search and hot keys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.