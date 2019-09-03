“Are You Really a Muslim?” Fundamentalists Criticise Actress Sara Ali Khan For her Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has sent a heartwarming wish on Ganesh Chaturthi with a picture of her in front of a Ganesh idol on Instagram.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Ganesh Ji remove all your obstacles, and fill your year with laughter, positivity, and success.” Sara wrote in her Instagram post. She was dressed in a red and white salwar-kameez and looked gorgeous. Check Out the post here.

But some of the Islamic fundamentalists did not like the fact that she, despite being a Muslim was engaging herself in Hindu faith. They pointed out that wishing Hindus was anti-Islamic and questioned whether she is actually a Muslim. Here are some of the hateful comments she got.