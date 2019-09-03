‘BJP jealous of my son’s growth’, alleges mother of this congress leader

Senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar’s mother Gowramma has accused that BJP is jealous of the growth of her son. ” The BJP lack empathy. The Bjp and nobody else, is doing it to Shivkumar. They are jealous that he is growing politically but we can’t help it”.

Gowramma also claimed that they were not become wealth overnight but had been rich from ages. “They are charging that we have so much of wealth. We are not overnight rich. My father-in-law was a big name in the village”, she claimed.

D.K.Shivakumar is summoned by the Enforcement Department in connection with a money laundering case. The central agency has registered a money laundering case against the former Karnataka minister and his employee and others in last September.

The case was based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department. The Income Tax Department has accused Sivakumar and his associates of transporting unaccounted money on a regular basis through ‘hawala channels’.