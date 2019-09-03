Latest NewsIndia

Fire broke out at ONGC plant, 4 killed

Sep 3, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Less than a minute

Four people including 3 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were killed after a major fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran in Navi Mumbai. The fire has been doused by around 22 units of fire brigade units.

ONGC has informed that the fire broke out in storm water drainage in early morning and the fire has not affected the oil processing unit. The natural gas in the plant has been transferred to Hazira plant in Gujarat.

” A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis management team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed”, ONGC tweeted.

The immediate cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. ONGC is India’s largest crude oil and natural gas company.ONGC contributes around 70% of domestic production.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close