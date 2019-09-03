Fire broke out at ONGC plant, 4 killed

Four people including 3 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were killed after a major fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran in Navi Mumbai. The fire has been doused by around 22 units of fire brigade units.

A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

ONGC has informed that the natural gas in the plant has been transferred to Hazira plant in Gujarat.

#UPDATE ONGC: Fire that broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant of Navi Mumbai today morning, has been successfully doused by fire-fighting team. #Maharashtra https://t.co/NwUhKVVB1r — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGC ’s robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time. @PetroleumMin @PTI_News @pallab_ongc @ANI @CMD_ONGC — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

The immediate cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. ONGC is India’s largest crude oil and natural gas company.ONGC contributes around 70% of domestic production.