Former Chief Minister to join BJP; To held talk with followers

Veteran Congress Leader and former Haryana Chief minister Bhupinder Hooda is all set to join BJP. He will make decision in joining BJP after discussions with his followers.The committee entrusted to make decision on this issue will join today at the Delhi residence of Hooda.

The crucial decision will taken by the committee. But it also accused that Hooda is playing this to fulfill his demands. It is reported that he is pressurizing the Congress leadership to take positive decisions on his demands.

He has earlier asked the Congress high-command to replace the state president of the party Ashok Tanwar. He also asked to appoint a president from a non-jatt community. Congress has declined these demands. And Hooda is dissatisfied with this.